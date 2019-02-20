Netanyahu-Putin meeting delayed: Israeli official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A meeting scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Thursday in Moscow has been delayed, an Israeli official said.

“The meeting planned for tomorrow between the prime minister and President Putin has been delayed by a few days, as agreed upon between both sides. The two will hold a telephone conversation tomorrow and a new date for the meeting will be set soon,” the official said.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Putin and Netanyahu were to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including Syria. The official did not say why the meeting was put off.