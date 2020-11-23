Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials

By Reuters Staff

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Monday denied reports that a meeting took place between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli officials on Sunday.

“I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo. No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud tweeted.

Reporting by Gulf newsroom; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Jon Boyle

