Israeli minister reveals covert contacts with Saudi Arabia
November 19, 2017 / 7:23 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Israeli minister reveals covert contacts with Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli cabinet minister said on Sunday that Israel has had covert contacts with Saudi Arabia amid common concerns over Iran, a first disclosure by a senior Israeli official of such contacts.

FILE PHOTO - Israel's Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters, in Jerusalem November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

In an interview on Army Radio, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz was asked why Israel was hiding its ties with Saudi Arabia.

Steinitz replied: ”We have ties that are indeed partly covert with many Muslim and Arab countries, and usually (we are) the party that is not ashamed.

“It’s the other side that is interested in keeping the ties quiet. With us, usually, there is no problem, but we respect the other side’s wish, when ties are developing, whether it’s with Saudi Arabia or with other Arab countries or other Muslim countries, and there is much more ... (but) we keep it secret.”

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
