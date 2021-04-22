Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Syrian missile exploding in Israel not intentional- U.S. general

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israeli soldiers survey the area after a Syrian missile exploded in southern Israel, the Israeli military said, in Ashalim, southern Israel April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. general said on Thursday that he believed a Syrian missile exploding in Israel was not intentional, but rather showed a lack of Syrian air defense capability.

“I think it reflects actually incompetence in Syrian air defense. ... I do not believe it was an intentional attack,” Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up