World News
February 3, 2020 / 5:06 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Netanyahu meets Sudan's leader in Uganda, agree to start normalizing relations: Israeli official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Sudan agreed to start normalizing relations, a senior Israeli official said on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan’s leader during a visit to Uganda.

“Netanyahu believes that Sudan is moving in a new and positive direction,” the official said in a statement. “Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s sovereign council, is interested in helping his country go through a modernization process by removing it from isolation and placing it on the world map.”

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below