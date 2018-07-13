FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel holds its first competition for physically-challenged surfers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASHDOD, Israel (Reuters) - Israel held its first championship for physically-challenged surfers on Friday in the Mediterranean Sea off the port city of Ashdod, organizers said.

Surfers take part in the championship for physically challenged competitors off the coast of the port city of Ashdod in Israel July 13, 2018 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, rode the waves assisted by volunteers of the Organisation for Advancement of Surfing and Sea Sports in Ashdod.

Family and friends cheered on from the sandy beach as the competitors, smiling triumphantly, returned to shore.

“It was difficult, almost impossible - but definitely worth the effort. We made history,” said Yaron Klein, one of the organizers of the event.

Reporting by Amir Cohen; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

