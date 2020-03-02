Israel targets vehicle in Syrian Golan Heights after attempted sniper attack: army

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s military on Monday targeted a vehicle in the Syrian-controlled Golan Heights after identifying an attempted sniper attack from the area, the military said in a statement.

“IDF (Israel Defense Forces) troops identified an attempted sniper attack in the northern Golan Heights area. In response, IDF troops targeted the vehicle involved in the attempted attack,” the statement said.

Israel controls most of the Golan Heights plateau, part of territory it captured in a 1967 war. The frontier has been tense throughout Syria’s civil war.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iran-backed militias in Syria and has said it will continue the strikes along its frontier and elsewhere where it suspects Iran-backed forces are stationed.