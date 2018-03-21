FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Israeli minister says 2007 strike on suspected Syrian reactor a message to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s 2007 bombing of a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor was a message to Iran that Israel would not allow it to obtain nuclear weaponry, the Israeli intelligence minister said on Wednesday.

A screen grab from a video of an undated material released by the Israeli military on March 21, 2018 shows the site during what the military describes is an Israeli air strike on a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor site near Deir al-Zor on Sept 6, 2007. IDF/Handout via Reuters TV

“The operation and its success made clear that Israel will never allow nuclear weaponry to be in the hands of those who threaten its existence - Syria then, and Iran today,” Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter after Israel officially admitted for the first time that it carried out a 2007 air strike on the Al-Kubar site in Deir al-Zor.

Writing by Dan Williams

