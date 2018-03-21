FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 3:06 PM

Netanyahu, commenting on 2007 bombing in Syria, says Israel won't let its enemies obtain nuclear arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first public comments on Israel’s 2007 bombing of a suspected Syrian atomic reactor, said on Wednesday Israel was determined to prevent its enemies from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a regional development conference in Dimona, southern Israel March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“The Israeli government, the Israel Defense Forces and the Mossad prevented Syria from developing nuclear capability. They are worthy of full praise for this. Israel’s policy was and remains consistent - to prevent our enemies from arming themselves with nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Israel disclosed for the first time that it had carried out the raid on the suspected nuclear site 11 years ago.

Editing by Jeffrey Heller

