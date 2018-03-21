Israel tells Middle East to heed its 2007 strike on suspected Syria reactor

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Wednesday that the lessons of Israel’s 2007 strike on a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor should be heeded by the entire region.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman chairs the Yisrael Beitenu faction weekly meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“The motivation of our enemies has grown in recent years, but so too the might of the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces),” he said in a statement after Israel formally acknowledged the 2007 mission to destroy the suspected Al-Kubar reactor.

“Everyone in the Middle East would do well to internalise this equation.”