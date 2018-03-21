FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 21, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Israel tells Middle East to heed its 2007 strike on suspected Syria reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Wednesday that the lessons of Israel’s 2007 strike on a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor should be heeded by the entire region.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman chairs the Yisrael Beitenu faction weekly meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“The motivation of our enemies has grown in recent years, but so too the might of the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces),” he said in a statement after Israel formally acknowledged the 2007 mission to destroy the suspected Al-Kubar reactor.

“Everyone in the Middle East would do well to internalise this equation.”

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.