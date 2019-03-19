Israeli agriculture tech fund Copia raises $27 million

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Copia Agro and Food Technologies Fund said on Tuesday it raised $27 million in a funding from institutional and private investors and companies in Israel, Europe, Asia, Africa and the United States.

Copia, a fund investing in technologies addressing challenges related to food and agriculture, including increasing food security and safety, reducing environmental degradation caused by modern agriculture, and promoting climate change adaptation.

It said it has a portfolio of 13 technologies, of which seven have been incorporated with industrial partners.

“Humanity’s relationship with food is facing intense challenges and we must act to further sustainability. Technological innovation is a key element in mitigating these challenges and academic institutions are a main source of innovation,” said Ohad Zuckerman, managing partner at Copia.