Israel's New Era Capital raises $60 million for tech fund

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel-based New Era Capital Partners said on Thursday it raised $60 million for a fund that will invest in early-stage technology startups.

The group said it raised the money from “leading international corporations and financial institutions” and will invest in technologies in Israel and abroad, with a focus on social and environmental impact.

New Era Capital, founded in 2018, said it has already partnered with other funds to invest in companies like transportation software firm Optibus and digital thread dyeing system manufacturer Twine Solutions.