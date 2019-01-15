Japan's Otsuka, Israel's Poliakine to collaborate on AI applications

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - One of the owners of Honda Motor Co is partnering with an Israeli tech pioneer to develop artificial intelligence applications that will enable the future of Industry 4.0.

The collaboration will combine Hiroshi Otsuka, head of Musashi Seimitsu Corp that is partly owned by Honda, and Ran Poliakine, founder of Poliakine Innovation, they said on Tuesday.

Industry 4.0 is a term coined by German manufacturers for the digitalization and automation of assembly processes.

The partnership, among other things, will develop an automated guided vehicle (AGV) for industrial use. The innovation center will develop solutions to provide a safer and more efficient manufacturing environment that will enhance the global value chain, they said.