XIO on verge of selling medical device firm Lumenis to CVC: reports

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Private equity fund XIO is set to sell Israeli medical device and equipment company Lumenis to the UK’s CVC Capital Partners for nearly $1 billion, Israeli financial news websites reported on Wednesday.

Citing two unnamed sourced, the Calcalist news site said the deal will be valued at around $950 million and is expected to close in the next few weeks. The Globes news site said the price will be close to $1 billion.

CVC and XIO declined to comment.

In 2015, XIO bought Lumenis, which develop laser-based medical technologies, for about $510 million.

Calcalist in May had reported that CVC was in advanced negotiations to buy Lumenis.