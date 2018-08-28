FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
August 28, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Puls Technologies raises $50 million in private funding led by Temasek

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Puls Technologies, a U.S.-Israeli provider of services to connect consumers with technicians to fix smart technology devices, said on Tuesday it raised $50 million in a private funding round led by Singapore-based investment firm Temasek.

Sequoia Capital, Red Dot Capital Partners, Samsung NEXT, Viola Ventures, Hanaco Ventures and Hamilton Lane also participated.

Puls, founded in 2015, has raised more than $90 million to date.

Its proprietary software platform matches consumers with technicians in as little as 60 minutes, seven days a week.

Puls says its network includes more than 2,500 professionals in some 50 U.S. metropolitan areas. It offers same-day installation and repair for over 200 products including smartphones, big screen TVs, HD antennas, garage door openers and smart home devices such as voice-activated speakers, video doorbells, keyless locks, smart thermostats, and security systems.

Puls noted it was capitalizing on two global trends: widespread adoption of affordable connected devices and increasing consumer expectations for on-demand services.

It is based in San Francisco, with an office in Tel Aviv.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.