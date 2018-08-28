Puls Technologies raises $50 million in private funding led by Temasek

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Puls Technologies, a U.S.-Israeli provider of services to connect consumers with technicians to fix smart technology devices, said on Tuesday it raised $50 million in a private funding round led by Singapore-based investment firm Temasek.

Sequoia Capital, Red Dot Capital Partners, Samsung NEXT, Viola Ventures, Hanaco Ventures and Hamilton Lane also participated.

Puls, founded in 2015, has raised more than $90 million to date.

Its proprietary software platform matches consumers with technicians in as little as 60 minutes, seven days a week.

Puls says its network includes more than 2,500 professionals in some 50 U.S. metropolitan areas. It offers same-day installation and repair for over 200 products including smartphones, big screen TVs, HD antennas, garage door openers and smart home devices such as voice-activated speakers, video doorbells, keyless locks, smart thermostats, and security systems.

Puls noted it was capitalizing on two global trends: widespread adoption of affordable connected devices and increasing consumer expectations for on-demand services.

It is based in San Francisco, with an office in Tel Aviv.