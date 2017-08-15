FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CellSavers changes name to Puls, raises $25 million in private funding
August 15, 2017 / 2:24 PM / in 2 months

CellSavers changes name to Puls, raises $25 million in private funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - CellSavers, a U.S.-Israeli company that provides instant services for smart devices, said on Tuesday it was changing its name to Puls and that it raised $25 million in a new funding round.

The round was led by Red Dot Capital Partners — a Temasek Holdings backed growth fund — and also included new investors Samsung Next, Maverick Ventures and Kreos Capital as well as participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Carmel Ventures.

The two-year-old company, which has raised $43 million to date, said the proceeds would go toward widening its services -- in which it connects consumers with technicians to install, support or repair their smart technology devices anytime -- and expand into new U.S. markets.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

