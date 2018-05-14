FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Arab league to meet over 'illegal' U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem: MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the United State’s “illegal” move of embassy to Jerusalem, state news agency MENA reported on Monday, citing an Arab diplomat.

FILE PHOTO: A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

MENA said the meeting will be held on Wednesday at the level of permanent representatives to the Arab League “to counter the illegal decision taken by the United States of America to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem”.

Washington is due to officially move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday in a move that has delighted Israel but infuriated Palestinians.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Amina Ismail; editing by Sami Aboudi, William Maclean

