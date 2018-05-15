FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 12:44 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Britain says U.S. needs to show better understanding of issues behind Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States needs to show more understanding about the causes of Israeli-Palestinian conflict after the opening of the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem triggered violence in Gaza, Britain’s junior foreign office minister Alistair Burt said.

Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on Monday on the Gaza border in the bloodiest single day for Palestinians since 2014.

“The U.S. will remain a central part of what needs to happen in Israel, but it does need to give a greater sense of understanding of some of the underlying issues,” Burt said in parliament.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

