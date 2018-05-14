UK calls on Israel to show restraint after Gaza border deaths

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain called on Israel to show restraint, after its troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border on Monday.

The sun sets over the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

“It is deplorable that extremist elements may have been seeking to exploit these protests for their own violent purposes,” Britain’s minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt, said in a statement.

“We will not waver from our support for Israel’s right to defend its borders. But the large volume of live fire is extremely concerning. We continue to implore Israel to show greater restraint.”

Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said London was concerned by the reports of violence and loss of life in Gaza.