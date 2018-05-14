Lebanon's Hezbollah says U.S. embassy move in Jerusalem 'worthless'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah on Monday dismissed the U.S. decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem as a “worthless” unilateral step, Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV reported.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Sheikh Naim Qassem, in a televised speech in Beirut, also said attacks on Israeli positions in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last week had affirmed “the balance of deterrence” between Israel and its adversaries.

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.