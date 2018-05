JERUSALEM (Reuters) - At least three “U.S. Embassy” road signs went up in Jerusalem on Monday ahead of next week’s opening of the mission in the city, a Reuters witness said.

A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The signs, in English, Hebrew and Arabic, were installed by workmen close to the south Jerusalem location of a U.S. consulate building that will be repurposed as the embassy when it is officially relocated on May 14 from Tel Aviv.