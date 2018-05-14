Erdogan says U.S. cannot mediate in Middle East after embassy move

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the United States had forfeited its role as a mediator in the Middle East by moving its Israel embassy to Jerusalem.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

“The United States has chosen to be a part of the problem rather than the solution with its latest step and has lost its mediating role in the peace process,” Erdogan said in a speech at Britain’s Chatham House think tank.

The United States is due to officially move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday in a move that has delighted Israel but infuriated Palestinians.