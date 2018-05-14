Kremlin says fears U.S. Jerusalem embassy opening to fuel Middle East tensions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it feared the opening of a U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, a move that has delighted Israel and infuriated Palestinians, would increase tensions in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

The embassy move, from Tel Aviv, follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision last December to break with decades of U.S. policy and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Yes, we have such fears,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, when asked if the Kremlin was concerned the move could increase tensions in the wider region.