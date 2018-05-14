Netanyahu: U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem 'a great day'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem will be remembered in Israel for generations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sits next to him during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“This is a great day. A great day for Jerusalem. A great day for the state of Israel. A day that will be engraved in our national memory for generations,” Netanyahu said in a speech at the embassy’s opening ceremony.

The Israeli leader thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for “having the courage” to keep his promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu concluded his speech calling Jerusalem the “eternal, undivided capital of Israel.”