May 15, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's envoy to Ankara summoned to foreign ministry: Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey summoned Israel’s ambassador to Ankara to its foreign ministry, sources in the ministry said on Tuesday, a day after Israeli forces killed more than 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border.

The Israeli Embassy declined to comment.

Turkey, a vocal critic of the violence in Gaza and the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, has called for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday, and said on Monday it was recalling its ambassadors to Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

