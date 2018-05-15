FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Muslim countries should review ties with Israel: Turkish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Muslim countries should review their ties with Israel, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, a day after Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border.

Turkey has called for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday. It has been one of the most vocal critics of the violence in Gaza, as well as the U.S. move to open its embassy in Jerusalem, which sparked the Palestinian protests.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

