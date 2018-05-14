FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says U.S. Embassy move encouraged 'massacre' by Israeli security forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem encouraged Israeli forces to kill dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that the embassy move disregarded the rights of Palestinians.

“We curse the massacre carried out by Israeli security forces, encouraged by this step, on the Palestinians participating in peaceful demonstrations,” the statement said after health officials said Israeli forces killed at least 28 Palestinians along the Gaza border on Monday.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

