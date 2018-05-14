Turkish PM says U.S. and Israel partners in crime against humanity

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey condemned the killing by Israeli forces of dozens of Palestinians protesting on Monday at the Gaza border against the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem, saying the United States was an accomplice in a crime against humanity.

Smoke rises in front of Palestinians who protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

“Unfortunately, the U.S. has arrogantly stood by the Israeli administration which kills civilians and has partnered in this crime against humanity,” Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters in Ankara.

“This provocation will only worsen the problems in the region and cause a deeper mark in the Israeli-Palestinian relationship, and will make peace in the region more difficult,” Yildirim added.

He said U.S. President Donald Trump was attempting to distract attention from domestic problems by moving the embassy, “trying to hide the fire inside by setting fires outside”.

Palestinian Health Ministry officials said 52 protesters were killed and more than 2,200 injured either by live gunfire, tear gas or other means.

In Istanbul around 2,000 people marched down the main Istiklal Street, carrying banners saying “Jerusalem belongs to Muslims” and “Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine”.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem had encouraged Israeli forces to kill dozens of Palestinian protesters.

“We curse the massacre carried out by Israeli security forces, encouraged by this step, on the Palestinians participating in peaceful demonstrations,” its statement said.