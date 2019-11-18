EU says Israeli settlement on Palestinian territory is illegal

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini takes part in a news conference after an International Solidarity Conference on the Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant crisis, in Brussels, Belgium October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday that it continued to believe that Israeli settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territory was illegal under international law and eroded prospects for lasting peace.

“The EU calls on Israel to end all settlement activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Her comments came after the United States effectively backed Israel’s right to build Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were “inconsistent with international law.”