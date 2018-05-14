Netanyahu calls Israeli actions in Gaza self-defense against Hamas

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s actions on the Gaza border, where dozens of Palestinians were killed during mass protests on Monday, were self-defense against the enclave’s ruling Hamas group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claps his hands during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Israel May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“Every country has an obligation to defend its borders,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. “The Hamas terrorist organization declares it intends to destroy Israel and sends thousands to breach the border fence in order to achieve this goal. We will continue to act with determination to protect our sovereignty and citizens.”