May 15, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany calls for restraint in Israel/Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany called on Israelis and Palestinians to try to avoid an escalation in violence after dozens of people were killed on the border between Gaza and Israel on Monday, and said an independent commission could help clear up what happened.

“What happened.. worries us greatly,” said spokesman Steffen Seibert, reiterating the German stance that while Palestinians had a right to protest peacefully and Israel had a right to protect its border, all behavior must be proportionate.

The violence on the border, which took place as the United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, was the bloodiest for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

