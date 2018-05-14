FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain is concerned about violence in Gaza, PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is concerned by the reports of violence on the Gaza border, the spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, urging restraint.

“We are concerned by the reports of violence and loss of life in Gaza. We urge calm and restraint to avoid actions destructive to peace efforts,” he told reporters. “The UK remains firmly committed to a two-state solution with Jerusalem as a shared capital.”

He also said May would raise human rights with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at talks on Tuesday.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

