FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 15, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Palestinian representative in Washington recalled: Palestinian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recalled the Palestinian envoy to Washington on Tuesday, chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Palestinian television.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s chief representative in Washington, was already on his way back to the Palestinian Territories, Erekat said. A foreign ministry statement carried by the official Wafa news agency said the decision “follows the moving of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”

Writing by Stephen Farrell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.