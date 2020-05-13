Pompeo to Israel: Be circumspect on West Bank annexation

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Jerusalem (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Israeli leaders to consider “all the factors” involved in a proposed de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank so that it squares with Washington’s plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Pompeo visited Israel on Wednesday on a one-day trip that included meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz.

Pompeo told the Israel Hayom newspaper that they discussed annexation “but also many other issues related to it — how to deal with all the factors involved, and how to make sure the move is done properly to bring about an outcome in accordance with the vision of peace.”