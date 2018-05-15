FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK says violence in Gaza is destructive to peace efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Violence in Gaza is destructive to the peace process, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, after scores of protesters were killed by Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israeli border.

“We are extremely concerned by the scale of the violence. The loss of life and the large number of injured Palestinians is tragic ... Such violence is destructive to peace efforts,” the spokesman told reporters.

“We call on all sides to show restraint and refrain from any further violence. Palestinians have the right to protest but these protests must be peaceful. We are concerned that extremist elements may be seeking to hijack peaceful protests to further their own objectives. Israel has the right to defend its borders ... but the use of live fire is deeply troubling.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

