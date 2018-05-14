FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt condemns Israel's 'targeting of Palestinian civilians' in Gaza: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Monday strongly condemned what it said was Israel’s targeting of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, where at least 38 have been killed while demonstrating at the border, the foreign ministry said.

“Egypt rejects the use of force against peaceful marches demanding legitimate and just rights, and warns of the negative consequences of this dangerous escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean

