JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Palestine Liberation Organization called a general strike across the West Bank and Gaza on Tuesday in response to the deaths of Gazans killed by Israeli troops at a border protest, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Monday.

An Israeli soldier attempts to extinguish a fire in a field on the Israeli side of the border fence between Israel and Gaza near kibbutz Mefalsim, Israel, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The agency reported that PLO Executive Committee member Wasel Abu Yousef announced a “complete strike” across the Palestinian Territories “to mourn the martyrdom” of those killed in Gaza on Monday.