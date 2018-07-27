FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reports of deal between U.S., Turkey over Israel detainee release 'baseless': Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Reports that a Turkish detainee in Israel was released as a result of a deal with the United States in return for the release of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey are “completely baseless”, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

Israel arrested Ebru Ozkan while she was visiting as a tourist last month. On July 8, it indicted her in a security court for ties to Hamas, charges her lawyer denied and which angered Turkey. She was deported a week later.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Daren Butler; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

