May 16, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan says U.N. has 'collapsed' in the face of Gaza violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the United Nations had “collapsed” in the face of events in Gaza where Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinian protesters on Monday as the United States relocated its Israel embassy to Jerusalem.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, listens during a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May after their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking at a dinner, Erdogan said Ankara was pressing members of the U.N. Security Council to be more active and said his chief of staff and foreign ministry were working to evacuate the injured from Gaza.

Turkey would not allow Israel to steal Jerusalem from Palestinians, he said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Richard Balmforth

