U.N. rights office says Israeli settlements remain unlawful

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Palestinian houses in the village of Wadi Fukin as the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit is seen in the background, in the occupied West Bank, June, 19, 2019. Beitar Illit was built in the 1990s for Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and is one of the largest and fastest growing settlements in the West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias/

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office reaffirmed its long-standing position on Tuesday that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are in breach of international law, thereby rejecting the Trump administration’s revised position.

The United States on Monday effectively backed Israel’s right to build Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were “inconsistent with international law”.

“A change in the policy position of one state does not modify existing international law nor its interpretation by the International Court of Justice and the (U.N.) Security Council,” U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing.