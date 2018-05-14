FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

U.N. rights chief demands end to Gaza killings, calls for justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Israeli live fire that killed dozens and injured hundreds in Gaza on Monday must stop immediately and the international community must bring those responsible to justice, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said via Twitter.

“Shocking killing of dozens, injury of hundreds by Israeli live fire in #Gaza must stop now,” Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein wrote in a message carried on the U.N. human rights Twitter account.

“The right to life must be respected. Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account. The int’l community needs to ensure justice for victims - #Zeid.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche

