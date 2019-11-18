World News
November 18, 2019 / 7:04 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Pompeo expected to announce U.S. softening position on Israel's Jewish settlements : administration official

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group Ministerial at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce on Monday the United States is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a Trump administration official said on Monday.

Pompeo is expected to say the administration of President Donald Trump will no longer abide by a 1978 State Department legal opinion that the settlements were “inconsistent with international law,” according to the official. The move is likely to be welcomed by right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and anger the Palestinians, as well as other countries seeking to resolve the Middle East conflict.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
