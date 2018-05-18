FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 5:08 PM / in 2 hours

Turkey's Erdogan say to take events in Gaza to U.N. General Assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he will take events in Gaza, where dozens of Palestinian protesters were killed by Israeli security forces this week, to the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan, speaking at the start of an extraordinary summit of Muslim nations held in Istanbul in response to this week’s events, said the United States blocked every step toward justice in the United Nations Security Council.

“Israel must certainly be held accountable for the innocent people it has massacred in front of international law. We will follow this issue in the United Nations General Assembly as well,” he said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans

