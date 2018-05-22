EU calls on Israel to reinstate visa for Human Rights Watch head

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday called on Israel to reinstate the visa of Omar Shakir, the representative of Human Rights Watch in the country, which was withdrawn after Israel accused him of supporting a boycott against it.

Israel withdrew Shakir’s visa early this month.

“The European Union expects the Israeli authorities to reverse their decision, as otherwise Israel would join a very short list of countries which have barred entry to, or expelled, Human Rights Watch staff,” the European Union said.