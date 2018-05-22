FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 8:24 AM / in an hour

EU calls on Israel to reinstate visa for Human Rights Watch head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday called on Israel to reinstate the visa of Omar Shakir, the representative of Human Rights Watch in the country, which was withdrawn after Israel accused him of supporting a boycott against it.

Israel withdrew Shakir’s visa early this month.

“The European Union expects the Israeli authorities to reverse their decision, as otherwise Israel would join a very short list of countries which have barred entry to, or expelled, Human Rights Watch staff,” the European Union said.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Hugh Lawson

