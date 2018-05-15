FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018

Kuwait to propose U.N. resolution on protection of Palestinians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Kuwait’s U.N. Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi said on Tuesday he would propose a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on “protection of the Palestinian civilians,” though he added “we’re not talking about peacekeeping.”

Speaking ahead of a Security Council meeting on recent violence in Gaza, al-Otaibi told reporters he would likely circulate the draft resolution to the 15-member council on Wednesday. It was unclear when it could be put to a vote.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

