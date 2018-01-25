FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S. will not chase Palestinians lacking will to seek peace: Haley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States will not “chase after a Palestinian leadership that lacks what is needed to achieve peace,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, Haley criticized a Jan. 14 speech by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting of the Palestinian Central Council in Ramallah.

“A speech that indulges in outrageous and discredited conspiracy theories is not the speech of a person with the courage and the will to seek peace,” Haley said.

Reporting by Michelle NicholsEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

