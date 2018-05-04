Israeli defense minister rejects Abbas apology over remarks on Jews

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Friday rejected Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ apology for his remarks on Jews.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman attends a ceremony for the appointment of a new head for Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), in Nabi Samuel, in the occupied West Bank, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Abbas, 82, known as Abu Mazen, said on Friday it “was not my intention” to offend Jews. But Lieberman wrote on Twitter: “Abu Mazen is a wretched Holocaust denier, who wrote a doctorate of Holocaust denial and later also published a book on Holocaust denial. That is how he should be treated. His apologies are not accepted.”