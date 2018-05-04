Israeli defense minister rejects Abbas apology over remarks on Jews

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Friday rejected Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ apology for his remarks on Jews.
Abbas, 82, known as Abu Mazen, said on Friday it “was not my intention” to offend Jews. But Lieberman wrote on Twitter: “Abu Mazen is a wretched Holocaust denier, who wrote a doctorate of Holocaust denial and later also published a book on Holocaust denial. That is how he should be treated. His apologies are not accepted.”
Reporting by Stephen Farrell