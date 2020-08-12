Services firm ISS hit by coronavirus lockdown in second-quarter, shares fall

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shares in Danish services provider ISS (ISS.CO) fell 6% on Wednesday after disappointing second-quarter results, as coronavirus lockdown measures and many people working from home hurt demand for its services, especially catering.

ISS, one of the world’s largest employers with more than 200,000 clients in 63 countries, posted an operating loss of 785 million Danish crowns in the quarter, down from a 1.42 billion crown profit a year earlier.

Its shares have fallen by around one-third this year and were trading 6.3% lower at 0713 GMT, the biggest loser on Europe’s Stoxx 600 index.

ISS has grown from a cleaning business into a global operation, with services ranging from call centres to office cleaning, catering and security.