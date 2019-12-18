Isuzu, Volvo to tie up for next-generation truck technology: Yomiuri

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo is seen at Stierli Automobile AG company in St. Erhard, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors plans to tie up with Sweden’s Volvo AB to develop next-generation technologies including electrification and autonomous driving, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Isuzu said President Masanori Katayama will hold a news conference at 0600 GMT in Tokyo on an “alliance”, but did not elaborate.

The Japanese maker of mid-sized trucks specializes in diesel technology, but has also pledged to develop electric vehicles in the coming years.

Vehicle makers are facing a major shift in the global auto industry, where the rise of electric vehicles, self-driving cars and on-demand services are forcing companies to invest heavily in new technologies.

This has prompted a number of vehicle makers to tap rival for partnerships and mergers.

A collaboration between Isuzu and Volvo’s unit in Japan, UD Trucks, in production is likely to be considered in the future, the newspaper said.

Following the report, Isuzu shares jumped 3% in afternoon trade.