Italy's watchdog opens market abuse investigation into Italgas

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into whether gas distributor Italgas (IG.MI) had used its dominant market position to prevent or slow down a competitive tender process in areas in the Venice region.

In a statement the regulator said slowing down the process would allow Italgas Reti to continue managing the gas distribution services in the areas.

A spokesman for Italgas said the group would provide the watchdog with all clarification needed, adding in recent months it had provided the Venice municipality with a wide array of documents that it was ready to integrate.

The probe will be completed by May 31 next year, the competition regulator said.